Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 25, 2022) Seaman Ortiz Torres, from Salinas, Puerto Rico, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts maintenance on one of the ship’s life boat containers. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 21:18
    Photo ID: 7238638
    VIRIN: 220525-N-IO312-1007
    Resolution: 5092x3395
    Size: 829.39 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Work
    Boatswain's Mate
    Maintenance
    Training
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT