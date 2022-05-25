NEW YORK (May 25, 2022) 4 U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol Crafts passed under the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge into New York's harbor during the parade of ships at the commencement of Fleet Week New York 2022. Fleet Week New York, now in its 34th year, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984 and will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roan Smith/Released)

