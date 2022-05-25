SECDEF Delivers USAFA Commencement Address

U.S. Air Force Academy cadets celebrate at their graduation ceremony, May 25, 2022. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivered the keynote address at the ceremony. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
