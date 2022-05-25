Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall prior to delivering the keynote address at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony, May 25, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 19:47
|Photo ID:
|7238488
|VIRIN:
|220525-D-TT977-0232
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Delivers USAFA Commencement Address [Image 17 of 17], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT