    SECDEF Delivers USAFA Commencement Address [Image 11 of 17]

    SECDEF Delivers USAFA Commencement Address

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is congratulates a graduating academy cadet during the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony, May 25, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 19:47
    Photo ID: 7238487
    VIRIN: 220525-D-TT977-0222
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, SECDEF Delivers USAFA Commencement Address [Image 17 of 17], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Austin
    cadets
    graduation
    SECDEF
    USAF
    USAFA

