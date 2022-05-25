New Jersey MEDEVAC Supports Combat Lifesaver Course

U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers participating in the Medical Simulation Training Center's Combat Lifesaver Course train with a New Jersey National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk MEDEVAC helicopter on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

