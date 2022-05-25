Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey MEDEVAC Supports Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 35 of 40]

    New Jersey MEDEVAC Supports Combat Lifesaver Course

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers participating in the Medical Simulation Training Center's Combat Lifesaver Course train with a New Jersey National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk MEDEVAC helicopter on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 18:45
    This work, New Jersey MEDEVAC Supports Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Combat Lifesaver Course
    MSTC
    National Guard
    Joint Base MDL

