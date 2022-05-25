U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers participating in the Medical Simulation Training Center's Combat Lifesaver Course train with a New Jersey National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk MEDEVAC helicopter on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 25, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7238387
|VIRIN:
|220525-Z-NI803-1393
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey MEDEVAC Supports Combat Lifesaver Course [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT