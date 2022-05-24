Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Visits EUCOM

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Visits EUCOM

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks meets with service members at U.S. European Command Headquarters, Stuttgart, Germany, May 24, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7238170
    VIRIN: 220524-D-BN624-0271
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 39.32 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Visits EUCOM, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    military
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT