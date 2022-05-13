Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event

    Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Shane Kolbu, a member of Kalama Polynesian Dancers, performs in a fire show at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 13, 2022. The fire show was performed as the finale of a luau event hosted by Team Buckley Diversity and Inclusion Council. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022
    Photo ID: 7238156
    VIRIN: 220509-X-AJ766-0031
    Resolution: 5612x3739
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #AAPI #luau #diversity

