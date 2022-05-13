Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event [Image 4 of 5]

    Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Kalama Polynesian Dancers alongside musicians pose for a group photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 13, 2022. Team Buckley welcomed the group to showcase cultural dances and allow members to celebrate diversity together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

