Kalama Polynesian Dancers alongside musicians pose for a group photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 13, 2022. Team Buckley welcomed the group to showcase cultural dances and allow members to celebrate diversity together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)
This work, Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
