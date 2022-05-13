Kalama Polynesian Dancers alongside musicians pose for a group photo at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 13, 2022. Team Buckley welcomed the group to showcase cultural dances and allow members to celebrate diversity together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:21 Photo ID: 7238155 VIRIN: 220509-X-AJ766-0030 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 3.49 MB Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.