Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event

Ikaika Hafoka, a member of Kalama Polynesian Dancers, performs a fire show at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 13, 2022. Hosted by Team Buckley Diversity and Inclusion Council, members came together for a luau and enjoyment of cultural dishes in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

