Ikaika Hafoka, a member of Kalama Polynesian Dancers, performs a fire show at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 13, 2022. Hosted by Team Buckley Diversity and Inclusion Council, members came together for a luau and enjoyment of cultural dishes in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7238154
|VIRIN:
|220509-X-AJ766-0029
|Resolution:
|5238x3490
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aleece Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
