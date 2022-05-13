Team Buckley Diversity Council hosts AAPI event

Sierra Kolbu, a member of Kalama Polynesian Dancers, performs a dance at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., May 13, 2022. The dance was performed as part of a luau event hosted in celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aleece Williams)

