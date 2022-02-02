Missouri National Guard Soldiers support State Highway Patrol rescue stranded passengers during winter storm Feb. 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7237941
|VIRIN:
|220215-Z-CL664-001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Storm Support, by SGT Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT