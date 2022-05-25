HMCM Hope Horan Frocking Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2022) - Capt. Janice Smith, Chief of Staff, U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command (MSC), presents Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hope Horan, assigned to MSC, with her frocking letter during a frocking ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk May 25, 2022. During the event, service members gathered to show support for Horan’s milestone achievement of Master Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7237613
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-TF680-0028
|Resolution:
|5376x3840
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
