    HMCM Hope Horan Frocking Ceremony [Image 11 of 14]

    HMCM Hope Horan Frocking Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2022) - Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hope Horan, assigned to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command (MSC), poses for a family portrait during a frocking ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk May 25, 2022. During the event, service members gathered to show support for Horan’s milestone achievement of Master Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ryan Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:14
    Photo ID: 7237611
    VIRIN: 220525-N-TF680-0024
    Resolution: 5376x3840
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCM Hope Horan Frocking Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Frocking
    MSC
    Master Chief
    USN
    HMCM

