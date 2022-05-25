HMCM Hope Horan Frocking Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2022) - Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Hope Horan, assigned to U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command (MSC), receives her combination cover from Master Chief Fire Controlman Aegis Patrick Horan, Horan’s husband, during a frocking ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk May 25, 2022. During the event, service members gathered to show support for Horan’s milestone achievement of Master Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ryan Carter)

