64th Aggressors participate in Black Flag 22-1

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Black Flag 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. As part of the Air Force’s test flag enterprise, Black Flag allows the Air Force to test like we fight, developing force integration techniques and discovering capabilities utilizing existing and emerging material to deliver combat capability to the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

