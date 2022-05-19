64th Aggressors participate in Black Flag 22-1

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron releases a flare over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Black Flag 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the Aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

