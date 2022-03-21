Warriors competed in wheelchair basketball during Air Force Trials at Joint base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Athletes competed for a spot on the Air Force team that will compete at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in August.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 09:46 Photo ID: 7236744 VIRIN: 220321-F-YF138-375 Resolution: 4528x3019 Size: 1.15 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Trials 2022 – Wheelchair Basketball [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.