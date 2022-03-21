Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Trials 2022 – Wheelchair Basketball [Image 3 of 5]

    Air Force Trials 2022 – Wheelchair Basketball

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Warriors competed in wheelchair basketball during Air Force Trials at Joint base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Athletes competed for a spot on the Air Force team that will compete at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in August.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Trials 2022 – Wheelchair Basketball [Image 5 of 5], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

