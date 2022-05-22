Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Anniversary of the Battle of Crete [Image 8 of 8]

    81st Anniversary of the Battle of Crete

    GREECE

    05.22.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220522-N-YD328-0159 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 22, 2022) Attendees at a Battle of Crete commemoration ceremony observe a flyover by the Hellenic air force at the Battle of Crete Memorial at the Malame Airport, May 22, 2022. This year marked the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Crete, which began the morning of May 20, 1941, when Nazi Germany launched an airborne invasion of Crete under the code name Unternehmen Merker (Operation Mercury). Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    TAGS

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

