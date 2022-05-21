Team Misawa children perform a traditional Tahitian dance to the song “Te Manu Pukarua” during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. This observance provided the opportunity to honor, recognize, and celebrate the rich diversity, leadership, and enduring empowerment of all Asian American and Pacific Islanders and their dedicated service and contributions to the betterment of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:23 Photo ID: 7236452 VIRIN: 220521-F-MI946-1141 Resolution: 8066x5377 Size: 6.96 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.