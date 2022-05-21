Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony

Team Misawa members perform a traditional Tahitian dance to the song “Te Tama Ma’Ohi” during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. Since the War of 1812, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders have been serving honorably in the United States military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

