    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Misawa members perform a traditional Filipino Bamboo dance, known as “Tinikling” during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. Tinikling is a dance between two large bamboo poles that are clapped together as dancers follow the beat of the music to avoid their ankles getting caught. Historical accounts describe that rice farmers in the Philippines set bamboo traps to protect their fields from Tikling birds and the dance was an imitation of the movement the birds would make when avoiding the traps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:22
    Photo ID: 7236450
    VIRIN: 220521-F-MI946-1172
    Resolution: 8180x5453
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    History
    AAPI
    AAPIHM

