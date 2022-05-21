Team Misawa members perform a traditional Filipino Bamboo dance, known as “Tinikling” during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. Tinikling is a dance between two large bamboo poles that are clapped together as dancers follow the beat of the music to avoid their ankles getting caught. Historical accounts describe that rice farmers in the Philippines set bamboo traps to protect their fields from Tikling birds and the dance was an imitation of the movement the birds would make when avoiding the traps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 03:22
|Photo ID:
|7236450
|VIRIN:
|220521-F-MI946-1172
|Resolution:
|8180x5453
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
