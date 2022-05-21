Team Misawa members serve various Asian American Pacific Islander food during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. During AAPIHM, Misawa Air Base honored and celebrated the important impact the AAPI community has made on the United States’ progress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:22 Photo ID: 7236449 VIRIN: 220521-F-MI946-1135 Resolution: 8122x5415 Size: 6.25 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.