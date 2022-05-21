Team Misawa members perform a traditional Hawaiian dance to the song “Maunaleo” during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. Misawa Air Base celebrated the cultural traditions, ancestry, native languages, and unique experiences represented among more than 56 ethnic groups from Asia and the Pacific Islands who now live in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

