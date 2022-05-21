Team Misawa members play Taiko drums during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. In 1992, May was selected as the observance month to commemorate the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States on May 7, 1843, and the significant contributions of Chinese pioneers to the completion of North America's transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

