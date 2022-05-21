Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Misawa members play Taiko drums during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. In 1992, May was selected as the observance month to commemorate the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States on May 7, 1843, and the significant contributions of Chinese pioneers to the completion of North America's transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    History
    AAPI
    AAPIHM

