Members of the 39th Security Forces Squadron attend the National Police Week closing ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 02:45 Photo ID: 7236360 VIRIN: 220520-F-DR389-2074 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 4.69 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th SFS honors defenders during Police Week closing ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.