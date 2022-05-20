39th SFS honors defenders during Police Week closing ceremony

Airman 1st Class Crystal Goman (left), a client systems technician assigned to the 39th Communications Squadron, salutes the American Flag held by Tech. Sgt. Henry Bones, 39th CS client systems section chief, during the National Police Week closing ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, May 20, 2022. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

