Tripler Army Emergency Relief Campaign, May 2022

Master Sgt. Jessica Gregor, (right) 311th Signal Command, explains receiving an Army Emergency Relief grant during the Red Hill water crisis, to Capt. Jessica Antonel, medical readiness officer, Student Detachment, Tripler Army Medical Center, during an AER Campaign at TAMC, May 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

