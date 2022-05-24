Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Emergency Relief Campaign, May 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    Tripler Army Emergency Relief Campaign, May 2022

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Master Sgt. Jessica Gregor, (right) 311th Signal Command, explains receiving an Army Emergency Relief grant during the Red Hill water crisis, to Capt. Jessica Antonel, medical readiness officer, Student Detachment, Tripler Army Medical Center, during an AER Campaign at TAMC, May 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

