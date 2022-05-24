Master Sgt. Jessica Gregor, (right) 311th Signal Command, explains receiving an Army Emergency Relief grant during the Red Hill water crisis, to Capt. Jessica Antonel, medical readiness officer, Student Detachment, Tripler Army Medical Center, during an AER Campaign at TAMC, May 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 02:07
|Photo ID:
|7236314
|VIRIN:
|220524-D-VN697-753
|Resolution:
|5212x3323
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Emergency Relief Campaign, May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT