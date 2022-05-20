RAF Alconbury Camp KUDOS 2022

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Gonzalez, 423rd Security Forces Squadron police services, shows students the inside of a military police vehicle during Camp KUDOS (Kids Understanding Deployment Operations) at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, May 20, 2022. KUDOS is a program developed to give children a deeper understanding of the military deployment process, the training parents receive, and to better deal with a loved one’s absence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
