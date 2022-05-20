RAF Alconbury Camp KUDOS 2022

U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC cadets create an obstacle course for students at Camp KUDOS (Kids Understanding Deployment Operations) at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, May 20, 2022. KUDOS is a program developed to give children a deeper understanding of the military deployment process, the training parents receive, and to better deal with a loved one’s absence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

