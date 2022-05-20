U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Altamirano, left, 423rd Force Support Squadron Airman & Family Readiness Center readiness noncommissioned officer, makes an announcement during Camp KUDOS (Kids Understanding Deployment Operations) at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, May 20, 2022. KUDOS is a program developed to give children a deeper understanding of the military deployment process, the training parents receive, and to better deal with a loved one’s absence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 00:05
|Photo ID:
|7236204
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-IM475-1014
|Resolution:
|7242x4828
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Alconbury Camp KUDOS 2022 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT