    RAF Alconbury Camp KUDOS 2022 [Image 8 of 18]

    RAF Alconbury Camp KUDOS 2022

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edgar Gonzalez, 423rd Security Forces Squadron police services, teaches students how to conduct inspections during Camp KUDOS (Kids Understanding Deployment Operations) at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, May 20, 2022. KUDOS is a program developed to give children a deeper understanding of the military deployment process, the training parents receive, and to better deal with a loved one’s absence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Alconbury Camp KUDOS 2022 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    501 CSW
    Camp KUDOS
    501CSW
    Kids Understanding Deployment Operations

