    35th Fighter Wing hosts First Quarter Award Ceremony [Image 13 of 14]

    35th Fighter Wing hosts First Quarter Award Ceremony

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Sanchez, 35th Fighter Wing acting command chief, gives closing remarks during the first quarter award ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2022. The purpose of the 35th FW Awards Program is to recognize the outstanding professionalism, technical competence, and extraordinary performance of members in the categories of enlisted, officer, civilian, and teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 22:38
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    Recognition
    Quarterly Award

