35th Fighter Wing hosts First Quarter Award Ceremony

David Osborne, 35th Contracting Squadron, accepts the 35th Fighter Wing Category I Civilian of the Quarter award, from Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Sanchez, 35th FW acting command chief, during the first quarter award ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2022. The purpose of the 35th FW Awards Program is to recognize the outstanding professionalism, technical competence, and extraordinary performance of members in the categories of enlisted, officer, civilian, and teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

