LOS ANGELES (May 24, 2022) - Erik Raven, United States Under Secretary of the Navy, and Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, pose with members of the Los Angeles Street Services while attending a Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) exercise during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW). LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 22:29 Photo ID: 7236109 VIRIN: 220524-N-TC096-0074 Resolution: 2886x2061 Size: 4.13 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of the Navy supports LAFW 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Colin Sheridan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.