    Misawa Air Base Chapel’s Easter Egg Hunt [Image 8 of 9]

    Misawa Air Base Chapel’s Easter Egg Hunt

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Children participating in the Misawa Chapel Easter Egg Hunt begin their search at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2022. The Misawa Air Base chapel held an Easter Egg Hunt for children and teens with different games available as well as lunch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 21:01
    Photo ID: 7236003
    VIRIN: 220416-F-TG061-1696
    Resolution: 6601x4761
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Chapel’s Easter Egg Hunt [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

