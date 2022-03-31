A player serves a volleyball during the Misawa Women's History Month Volleyball Game at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2022. Misawa held a volleyball game in honor of Women’s History Month where six teams faced off against each other in a tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 20:49 Photo ID: 7235977 VIRIN: 220331-F-TG061-1061 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 369.63 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.