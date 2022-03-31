Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament [Image 6 of 8]

    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A player jumps to spike a volleyball over the net during the Misawa Women's History Month Volleyball Game at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2022. Misawa held a volleyball game in honor of Women’s History Month where six teams faced off against each other in a tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 20:49
    Photo ID: 7235974
    VIRIN: 220331-F-TG061-1439
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 524.07 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament
    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament
    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament
    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament
    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament
    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament
    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament
    Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volley Ball
    Women’s History Month
    Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT