A player hits a volleyball over the net during the Misawa Women's History Month Volleyball Game at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 31, 2022. Misawa held a volleyball game in honor of Women’s History Month where six teams faced off against each other in a tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 20:49
|Photo ID:
|7235968
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-TG061-1134
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|604.3 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month Volley Ball Tournament [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT