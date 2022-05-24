Staff Sgt. Troy Johnson, a combat engineer, assigned to 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division runs past his opponents during day two flag football for Ivy Week 2022, May 24, 2022, Fort Carson, Colo. “Ivy Week is a time to get together with Soldiers to compete and decompress from work. Our Soldiers work really hard and the Ivy Division does a really good job at giving everyone this time to build morale,” said Johnson about what Ivy Week means to him. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brenda Salgado)

