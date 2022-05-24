Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Brenda Salgado Morales 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Troy Johnson, a combat engineer, assigned to 299th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division runs past his opponents during day two flag football for Ivy Week 2022, May 24, 2022, Fort Carson, Colo. “Ivy Week is a time to get together with Soldiers to compete and decompress from work. Our Soldiers work really hard and the Ivy Division does a really good job at giving everyone this time to build morale,” said Johnson about what Ivy Week means to him. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Brenda Salgado)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:35
    Photo ID: 7235266
    VIRIN: 220524-A-RM475-456
    Resolution: 4345x2897
    Size: 929.78 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Week 2022, by PFC Brenda Salgado Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Flag Football
    Touch down
    Ivy Week 2022

