SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christopher Schlagle, from Kansas City, Mo., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts preservation maintenance in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7234743
|VIRIN:
|220523-N-FI026-1012
|Resolution:
|5133x3422
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
