SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christopher Schlagle, from Kansas City, Mo., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts preservation maintenance in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 17:47 Photo ID: 7234743 VIRIN: 220523-N-FI026-1012 Resolution: 5133x3422 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.