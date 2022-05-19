Alabama Air National Guard Master Sgt. Bryon Pope from the 187th Fighter wing assists
Romanian Air Force counterparts with maintenance on a Romanian F-16 in Borcea, Romania,
May 18, 2022. Alabama Air Guardsmen specializing in F-16 maintenance visit Romania on a
regular basis to exchange knowledge and best practices as a part of the state partnership
program (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 16:10
|Photo ID:
|7233002
|VIRIN:
|220519-A-RX711-991
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.37 MB
|Location:
|BORCEA, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama Air National Guard Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing Assist Romanian Counterparts with F-16 Maintenance, by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
