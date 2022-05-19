Alabama Air National Guard Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing Assist Romanian Counterparts with F-16 Maintenance

Alabama Air National Guard Master Sgt. Bryon Pope from the 187th Fighter wing assists

Romanian Air Force counterparts with maintenance on a Romanian F-16 in Borcea, Romania,

May 18, 2022. Alabama Air Guardsmen specializing in F-16 maintenance visit Romania on a

regular basis to exchange knowledge and best practices as a part of the state partnership

program (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).

