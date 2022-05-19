Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Air National Guard Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing Assist Romanian Counterparts with F-16 Maintenance

    Alabama Air National Guard Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing Assist Romanian Counterparts with F-16 Maintenance

    BORCEA, ROMANIA

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Samuel Hartley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama Air National Guard Master Sgt. Bryon Pope from the 187th Fighter wing assists
    Romanian Air Force counterparts with maintenance on a Romanian F-16 in Borcea, Romania,
    May 18, 2022. Alabama Air Guardsmen specializing in F-16 maintenance visit Romania on a
    regular basis to exchange knowledge and best practices as a part of the state partnership
    program (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Hartley).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 16:10
    Photo ID: 7233002
    VIRIN: 220519-A-RX711-991
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.37 MB
    Location: BORCEA, RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Air National Guard Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing Assist Romanian Counterparts with F-16 Maintenance, by SGT Samuel Hartley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    State Partnership Program
    187th Fighter Wing
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT