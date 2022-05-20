CBIRF deploys Incident Response Force for Scarlet Response 2022

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Anthony Carbajal, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) assesses a notional improvised explosive and hostage during a simulated hostage rescue for Scarlet Response 2022 at Guardian Centers of Georgia, Georgia, May 20, 2022. CBIRFs EOD team can be deployed into a contaminated environment when an explosive threat has been suspected or identified. Scarlet Response 2022 is designed to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, in a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

