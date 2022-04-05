Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Warning Center Guardian Credited for Saving Life of fellow Crewmember

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, middle, presents U.S. Space Force Sgt. Christian McConnell, a Missile Warning Center crew technician for the Combined Force Space Component Command, right, a Joint Service Achievement Medal May 4, 2022, during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. McConnell received the medal for his quick thinking and efforts to provide emergency medical assistance to a fellow crewmember who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at on Oct. 19, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:18
    Location: CA, US
    Guardian
    JSAM
    CFSCC
    Peterson SFB
    Missile Warning Center

