U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, middle, presents U.S. Space Force Sgt. Christian McConnell, a Missile Warning Center crew technician for the Combined Force Space Component Command, right, a Joint Service Achievement Medal May 4, 2022, during a ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. McConnell received the medal for his quick thinking and efforts to provide emergency medical assistance to a fellow crewmember who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at on Oct. 19, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner)
Missile Warning Center Guardian Credited for Saving Life of fellow Crewmember
