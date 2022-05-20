Adm. Foggo

220520-N-ED185-1013
NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. (May 20, 2022) James G. Foggo, retired U.S. Navy admiral and current dean for the Center of Maritime Strategy at the Navy League, speaks to Sailors at an all-hands call at Naval Base Bremerton-Bangor May 20, 2022. Foggo formerly commanded U.S. 6th Fleet, Allied Striking and Support Forces NATO, Naval Forces Europe, Naval Forces Africa, and Allied Joint Forces Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 12:16
|Photo ID:
|7230937
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-ED185-1013
|Resolution:
|6432x4594
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
