220520-N-ED185-1007



NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. (May 20, 2022) James G. Foggo, retired U.S. Navy admiral and current dean for the Center of Maritime Strategy at the Navy League, speaks to Sailors at an all-hands call at Naval Base Bremerton-Bangor May 20, 2022. Foggo formerly commanded U.S. 6th Fleet, Allied Striking and Support Forces NATO, Naval Forces Europe, Naval Forces Africa, and Allied Joint Forces Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:16 Photo ID: 7230936 VIRIN: 220520-N-ED185-1007 Resolution: 6876x4912 Size: 2.82 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Foggo [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.