    Adm. Foggo [Image 1 of 4]

    Adm. Foggo

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    220520-N-ED185-1007

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR, Wash. (May 20, 2022) James G. Foggo, retired U.S. Navy admiral and current dean for the Center of Maritime Strategy at the Navy League, speaks to Sailors at an all-hands call at Naval Base Bremerton-Bangor May 20, 2022. Foggo formerly commanded U.S. 6th Fleet, Allied Striking and Support Forces NATO, Naval Forces Europe, Naval Forces Africa, and Allied Joint Forces Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:16
    Photo ID: 7230936
    VIRIN: 220520-N-ED185-1007
    Resolution: 6876x4912
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Foggo [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMSUBGRU9
    Adm. James Foggo

