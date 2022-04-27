Memorial Day - A Weekly Remembrance

On May 4, 2022 members of the Arizona, Idaho and Oregon PGR collaborated to return the remains of Jerry Lorraine to his birthplace in Salem, Oregon. Lorraine, a Vietnam U.S. Air Force Veteran, residing in Arizona, passed away in December of 2021. His son Jason arranged to return him to his hometown with the help of the PGR’s Pony Express. The Arizona PGR met Idaho members in Jackpot, Nevada on the morning of May 4 to transfer and escort Lorraine’s remains to the Oregon PGR waiting in Ontario, Oregon. Following a brief ceremony honoring Lorraine and making the transfer official the Idaho members escorted Lorraine on his journey home.



For the members of the Idaho Patriot Guard Riders Memorial Day is a weekly remembrance.



The Patriot Guard Riders are a national organization with state chapters spread out in regional areas. The PGR creed is simple -



Standing for those who stood for us.



In Idaho, the PGR is often present at the committal services for active duty members of the military, members of the Idaho National Guard, and Veterans that take place at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in the foothills of Boise and communities throughout Idaho.



Boise PGR members often ride or drive at their own expense to services for veterans in eastern Idaho, about a 3 - 4 hour drive from Boise. Some PGR members are veterans, some not. Their common bond is reverence for those who have served their nation through military service or as first responders.



PGR presence at services in Idaho is by invitation or request of family. According to Mr. James Earp, Bureau Chief at the State of Idaho Veterans Cemetery the PGR attends approximately 25 percent of committal services at the Veterans Cemetery in Boise. In 2021 there was a total of 844 services held in the heat of summer and the snow, ice and cold of winter as well as fall and spring.

